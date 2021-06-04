Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $146,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 413,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 41.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

