Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.39. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.71.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

