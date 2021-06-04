Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $85,000 in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,444,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 399,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

