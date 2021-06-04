Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

XEC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 1,434,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,028. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

