Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $350.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $254.07 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

