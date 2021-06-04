Citadel (CTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82,593.95

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $82,593.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 62.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

