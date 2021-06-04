Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.76. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 46.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,775. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

