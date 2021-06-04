Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target to $25.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.75 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE:WBT opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Welbilt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Welbilt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

