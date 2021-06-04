Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

