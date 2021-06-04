City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.94

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 170448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

