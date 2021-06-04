Clark Financial Advisors Has $336,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clark Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.3% of Clark Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 522,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 31.3% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 79,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.