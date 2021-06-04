Clark Financial Advisors Purchases 20,430 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Clark Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1,457.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,283.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,100,000 after purchasing an additional 527,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,859. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

