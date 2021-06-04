Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,135 ($40.96). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,115 ($40.70), with a volume of 16,908 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,925.70. The company has a market cap of £947.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.82%.

In other Clarkson news, insider William Thomas bought 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,740 ($35.80) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.40 ($129,983.54). Also, insider Heike Truol bought 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, for a total transaction of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57). Insiders have bought a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $22,219,623 over the last quarter.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.