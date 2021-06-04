Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Update

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS TSPCF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76.
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
Further Reading: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.