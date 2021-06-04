CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a current ratio of 726.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.82.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.67%. Research analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNFinance by 267.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 485,935 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNFinance (CNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.