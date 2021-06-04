Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.99

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 6053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.24.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $216,646,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $71,326,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $58,134,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

