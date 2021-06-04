Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.23

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 1221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

CCHGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

