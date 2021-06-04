Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Codiak BioSciences to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Codiak BioSciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences Competitors 1112 4420 9746 185 2.58

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million -$91.67 million -1.50 Codiak BioSciences Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.05

Codiak BioSciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.