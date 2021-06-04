Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte Sells 333 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CGNX opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 551.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 96,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.