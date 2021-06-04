Collateral Pay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $353,380.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $353,380.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00303872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00250055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.53 or 0.01165828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,089.74 or 1.00202531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,687,000 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

