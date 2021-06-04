Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.42

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 20952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 806,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Colony Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,463,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Colony Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

