Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.42

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 20952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 806,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Colony Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,463,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Colony Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.