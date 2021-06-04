Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CLNY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 806,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,463,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $4,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
