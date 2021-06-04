Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CLNY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 806,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,463,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $4,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.