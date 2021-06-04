Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. The Hershey comprises about 0.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.23.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

