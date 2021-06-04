Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $344,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,993,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 12,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

