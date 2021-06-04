Colony Family Offices LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Colony Family Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,435,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,301. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $137.33 and a 52 week high of $197.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

