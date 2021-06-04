Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000.

BOCT stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.67.

