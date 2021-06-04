Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $57,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NCR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NCR opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.