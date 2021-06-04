Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of EVA opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.785 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

