Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $349,000.

EBIZ stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04.

