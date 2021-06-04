Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 749 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of PBE stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

