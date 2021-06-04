Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,992 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 573.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $60,911,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

