Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.97

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.97 and last traded at $77.89, with a volume of 3374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -111.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,047 shares of company stock worth $4,650,517. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

