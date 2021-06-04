Comparing Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Aveanna Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $764.78 million 1.96 $33.13 million $2.79 33.85 Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Addus HomeCare has higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 4.28% 8.50% 5.57% Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Addus HomeCare and Aveanna Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 8 1 3.00

Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.90%. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus price target of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Aveanna Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of March 9, 2021, the company served consumers through 212 offices located in 22 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.