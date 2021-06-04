Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $901.88 million, a PE ratio of -203.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Get Conn's alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.