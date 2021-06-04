ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.07. 130,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of -393.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

