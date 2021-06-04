CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.04

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 527211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.23 million, a P/E ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

