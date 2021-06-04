CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.39. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 4 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $578.23 million, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.