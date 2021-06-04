Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $31,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 85.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 183,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 84,735 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

