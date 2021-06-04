Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNST. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after buying an additional 53,103 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,238,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after buying an additional 385,790 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 277,100 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,708,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,973,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after buying an additional 417,813 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

