Constellation Trading Up 20% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Constellation has a total market cap of $55.98 million and $1.01 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.00974412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.55 or 0.09683645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

