Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21. 3,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,148,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

