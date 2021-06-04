ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Up 3.5%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. 44,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,297,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,137,723 shares of company stock worth $13,239,992 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $116,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

