Contrasting Eneti (NETI) and Its Competitors

Eneti (NASDAQ: NETI) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Eneti to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Eneti alerts:

28.8% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Eneti has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti’s peers have a beta of -4.40, suggesting that their average share price is 540% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eneti and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eneti Competitors 426 1423 1556 52 2.36

Eneti presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eneti and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million -$671.98 million -1.07 Eneti Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -32.44

Eneti’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Eneti Competitors -8.17% -2.30% 0.71%

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 53.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Eneti peers beat Eneti on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.