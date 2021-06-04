Contrasting HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HemaCare has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SOC Telemed and HemaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.53%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than HemaCare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and HemaCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 8.88 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.60 HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HemaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOC Telemed.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and HemaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% HemaCare N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About HemaCare

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

