Contrasting Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HEXO and Tauriga Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 14.00 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -7.20 Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 93.72 -$3.03 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HEXO and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 3 5 3 0 2.00 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $4.18, indicating a potential downside of 39.58%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -190.88% -11.69% -9.27% Tauriga Sciences -1,022.98% -1,571.54% -207.48%

Summary

HEXO beats Tauriga Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.