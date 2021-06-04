Convergence Achieves Market Cap of $35.38 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Convergence has a market capitalization of $35.38 million and $2.40 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00078155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.68 or 0.01000177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.02 or 0.09812888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051736 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 713,832,413 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

