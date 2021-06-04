Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

