Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.