Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Macro Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

MCR opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. Macro Enterprises has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$83.89 million for the quarter.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

