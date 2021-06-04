Cormark Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$10.25

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$10.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.09. 468,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.29. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$8.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,348.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.